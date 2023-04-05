A closer look at Opelousas crime

Monday marked 92 days in office for first-term police chief Graig Leblanc in Opelousas. It also marked 92 days into his 100-day plan to combat community crime.

Leblanc first introduced his plan to KATC at the start of the new year. Now nearing the end of the 100-day period, and with a rash of recent shootings in the community, he says the department remains optimistic.

"We had a fabulous first two months, January and February were fabulous for us," the chief said. "March has been hard, hey, but you know we're going to continue to do what we said for the community, we're going to continue to stand strong, we're going to continue to serve this community."

Those who call Opelousas home shared mixed feelings about the plan with KATC.

"You're scared for your life out here, their hundred-day plan? Nah, it ain't working," said Daniel Wilson, a local baseball coach. "To me, it's getting worse."

"We might not have enough cops on the streets and stuff, I don't know exactly what it is, but something's going wrong somewheres," said another long-time resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

Others shared different opinions.

"Things have really really slowed down compared to what it was, even though you still have it you're always gonna have it," said Denton Bourque, who told KATC he's seen the community change over his years of living there. "You can't shut out 100 percent of bad, because bad will always be there and cops can't be at the scene 100 percent when it happens, I mean it's just life."

All things considered, Leblanc says the plan will continue beyond the first 100 days.

"In April, we're hitting the reset button and we're starting a new hundred days and we're gonna start fresh," he told KATC. "We're gonna build the morale of the officers and we're gonna build the reputation of Opelousas to where it needs to be."

April 11 marks day 100.

