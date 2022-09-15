59-year-old victims family and dog owner speak out on St. Landry Parish attack

St. Landry Parish deputies have booked an Opelousas man in connection with an incident that left a local man injured last month.

Elton James Shelvin, 45, was booked with Negligent injuring and animals running at large or nuisance animals prohibited.

Shelvin is allegedly the owner of some dogs that attacked a 59-year-old man in August, deputies say. The victim in the case, identified by family members to KATC, is Jonathan Zenon. He was bitten several times while walking down the street to visit his sister, and was treated at a local hospital.

We also spoke to Shelvin. To see that story, click here.