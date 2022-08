SUNSET, LA- A 60-year-old man is in the hospital being treated for multiple injuries after being attacked by several dogs near Dynasty Lane.

His Injuries include lacerations to his arms, head, and back. His condition is still unknown, said a spokesperson from the St. Landry Sheriff's office.

The dogs are currently held in the St. Landry Parish Animal Control's Custody.

This is a developing story and will have more updates once available.