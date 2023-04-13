17-year-old booked in connection to 2022 residential shooting

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on February 9, 2022, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Milo Lane in regards to a shooting where an unknown subject knocked on the residence door and shot two individuals in the face and shoulder.

According to a witness, an unknown individual, later identified as a 17-year-old teenager, knocked on the front door of the residence. When the door was opened, an adult victim and a juvenile under the age of 12 were shot in the face and shoulder, officials say.

According to video surveillance footage, a dark colored vehicle with distinguishing features passed in front of the victim’s residence multiple times before the shooting. The 17 year-old-teen suspect also walked from Milo Lane and entered the victim’s property.

The 17-year-old suspect knocked on the door multiple times and when the door was opened, fired the weapon once then began firing multiple shots rapidly before fleeing the scene.

Search warrants were obtained for two mobile phones that were used by the 17-year-old teenage suspect. The results of the search warrants revealed that the teenager suspect’s cell phones were operational on Milo Drive the night of the shooting.

On December 19, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for the 17-year-old teenager for two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault of a firearm.

On April 5, 2023, the 17-year-old was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the warrant issued for his arrest.