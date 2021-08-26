St. Landry Parish school going virtual because of COVID outbreaks

Covid cases are on the rise in K-12 schools.

Statewide, more than 61-hundred cases have been reported among students so far this school year.

One school in St. Landry Parish that's already feeling the impact of rising cases.

The doors here at port barre high school will remain closed to students for the next two weeks. A few staff members and students tested positive for Covid-19.

"I'm like everyone else that definitely want them in school. I don't think the virtual thing works as well. It's hard to get everyone hooked up and on task so we definitely want them in school."

St. Landry Parish School Board Member Donnie Perron says 3 faculty members and 15 students tested positive at Port Barre. He felt the superintendent made the right call.

"Being that it was early in the year, cut it short, send them home and try to avoid having a mass of kids being infected. I think it was a good decision,” said Perron.

Meanwhile, parents online are expressing their concerns about going virtual without internet hotspots or Chromebooks.

"Everyone should have them and if they don't, for some reason, have them, they won't penalize them or mark them absent, but we're hoping they'll all have them by tomorrow or Friday,” Perron added.

Staff members not affected by quarantining or the virus will be working virtually from school.

"Hopefully, it'll be the only one who'd have to do it this year and the only school in the parish, but we'll see,” said Perron.

Virtual learning will begin on Thursday, August 26th, with in-person learning to continue on September 7th.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel