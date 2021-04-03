St. Landry Parish family refused funeral service over their sexuality

MELVILLE, La. — A St. Landry Parish family is claiming they were discriminated against for being gay.

It all happened as the family was trying to fulfill their loved ones dying wish to have her grandson and his partner carry her casket.

Brooke Orgeron says it was her grandmother's wish to have her grandson and his partner as pallbearers at her funeral.

She says minutes before the funeral service, the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Melville told the family gay couple's could not be apart of the service

"She was part of that church for 60 years at least and for something that's not even a service, when everyone should be welcomed this was a problem," said granddaughter, Brooke Orgeron.

The family moved the service to another church that same night where all family members were able to be a part of the service.

Although the service happened as their loved one wished, they say it angers them it couldn't happen in the place where she worshipped for so many decades.

"It's very frustrating because she accepted us, she had no problem with us,” Orgeron added. "We didn't push our sexuality on her. She didn't push her religion on me. She was my grandmother. It was just ridiculous to have it go down that way."

We did reach out to The Reverend and the Louisiana United Pentecostal Church for comment, but have not yet received a response.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel