St. Landry Crime Stoppers, 4 wanted fugitives

St. Landry Crime Stoppers and Chief Deputy Joey Peloquin of the Eunice City Marshals Office need your help in locating 4 wanted fugitives.

Jody Fontenot is a white male, age 53, with a last known address of Oberlin Road in Mamou. He has outstanding traffic warrants and failure to appear for court.

Henry Terry of South Beulah in Eunice is a black male, age 47, and is wanted for domestic abuse, simple battery, and resisting arrest.

Gavin L. Guidroz is a 20-year-old black male of Sunflower Road in Opelousas; he is wanted for possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emily Winkler of Soileau Road in Eunice is a white female, age 34, and is wanted for theft, resisting an officer, simple escape and traffic charges.

Use our QR code at the bottom of your screen or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and tap the app to "Say it Here" and submit your anonymous tips. Be alert, be safe, and God bless you. On behalf of Crime Stoppers, and Chief Deputy Joey Peloquin, I am Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.

