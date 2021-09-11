St Anthony Catholic Church is hosting a fund-raising event

St. Anthony Catholic Church is hosting their fall dinner and fund-raising event on Saturday.

All proceeds for this fun-filled event goes to the church's operations.

Chicken dinner plate lunches, concessions, music, sweets, and vendors are on the agenda for the day.

Entertainment from DJ Vinnie V is until 4 P.M. and Donna Angelle and Her Zydeco Posse will play from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

ST ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH

Masks and social distancing are required.

Vaccinations were available until 2 P.M.

St Anthony Catholic Church is located at 615 Edison St. in Lafayette.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel