St Anthony Catholic Church is hosting a fund-raising event

Posted at 2:57 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 16:08:03-04

St. Anthony Catholic Church is hosting their fall dinner and fund-raising event on Saturday.

All proceeds for this fun-filled event goes to the church's operations.

Chicken dinner plate lunches, concessions, music, sweets, and vendors are on the agenda for the day.

Entertainment from DJ Vinnie V is until 4 P.M. and Donna Angelle and Her Zydeco Posse will play from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Vaccinations were available until 2 P.M.

St Anthony Catholic Church is located at 615 Edison St. in Lafayette.

