Spring weather returns for the start of the week

Spring like weather has returned to Acadiana, with unseasonably warm weather expected over the next couple of days.

Winds are now coming from the south and are blowing in a decent amount of moisture, leaving us with a warm, muggy stretch of weather.

Temperatures will sit in the low to mid 80s and lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s with fog possible over the next few mornings.

Skies will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds through a majority of the week before the clouds take over after Wednesday.

There's not going to be much deviation from this pattern either over the next few days, however, we're looking at some changes by the end of the week.

A front is slowly going to move through at the end of the week bringing about some much needed rain on Friday and keeping some clouds lingering into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool behind the front, but it won't be as dramatic as the one that came through last week.

Highs over the weekend should stay in the low 70s with plenty of clouds as it will take a little time for the skies to clear out.

