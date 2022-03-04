Spring weather as we head into the weekend

A beautiful forecast coming up for Acadiana on Friday, that is once the fog clears.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for I-10 and areas to the south with the thickest fog closer to the coast line.

Daniel Phillips

The fog will burn off in the mid morning and once it does the rest of the day is looking very pleasant with plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine is going to take temperatures into the upper 70s in the afternoon, with a very light breeze from the south around 5 mph.

Moisture increases going into the weekend, with highs in the low 80s with a steady increase in cloud cover.

There could be a scattering of a few light showers over the weekend but any rain will remain very isolated and fairly short lived.

Daniel Phillips

Moisture will pave the way for unsettled weather next week, with a front moving through sparking showers and storms on Monday.

Once that front passes we'll be left in a cloudy, rainy pattern with on and off showers continuing through a majority of the week.

Acadiana could certainly use a little bit of rain, as long as it doesn't arrive too fast and all at once, so a few days of on and off showers will do us some good.

