Spring-like finish to weekend; more unsettled into the new week

Warm, spring-like conditions will continue as we round out the weekend Sunday.

Mild overnight with lows holding in the mid-upper 60s.

Patchy to perhaps dense fog could be possible in spots first thing in the morning.

Sunday AM Visibility

Highs heading for the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Sunday PM Temperatures

Winds remain breezy out of the south.

Sunday Winds

Slight chance at a passing shower, but better rain chances holding off until next week as the pattern turns a bit more unsettled.

Mild and muggy start to Monday with readings in the upper 60s.

Bradley Graf Model

A cold front will begin approaching from the north by Monday afternoon.

I still think highs will sneak into the lower 80s prior to the arrival of the front.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible, but latest short-range models have kind of backed off on widespread activity across the area.

The severe weather risk will be setting up well off to our north.

Now that front will get caught up across the area Tuesday and into portions of Wednesday, keeping rain chances slightly elevated.

It will be cooler with highs only in the 60s both days.

Warming back up into the 70s by the end of the week before yet another cold front arrives on Friday.

That front could send in even chillier air for the following weekend (lows in 30s?!).

So, you may not want to pack up the winter gear quite yet.. HA!

But in the short-term, enjoy the spring-like conditions for the rest of this weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel