Spring is in the air across Acadiana with cool nights and warm afternoons.

A chilly start to the day on Wednesday will eventually give way to a beautiful afternoon with highs getting into the upper 70s.

There may be a few fair weather clouds drifting across the area, but there will be plenty of sunshine overall to get us through the week.

Daniel Phillips

There's some unsettled weather on the way for next week, with the moisture starting to arrive during the weekend.

Starting on Saturday it will start to feel a little more humid out there, and some clouds will start to build through the day.

There's a warm front that is going to be approaching for next week, which means showers and storms will be possible through most of next week.

A quick note as we get into March, our average date of last freeze is March 16, which is obviously just a few weeks away.

Those with an interest in getting their gardens up and running are probably in the clear from a deep freeze, as there doesn't appear to be any major cool downs on the horizon.

A late season freeze is always possible, but most of your plants should be good to go.

