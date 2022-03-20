Spring Festivals Acadiens et Créoles wraps Sunday

The springtime version of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles wrapped up on Sunday, March 21.

The three-day festival began on Friday, March 18, with the traditional cutting of the boudin.

Since that official kick-off, Lafayette's Girard Park has been filled with the sounds of toe-tapping Cajun and Creole music.

This is the first time in over 40 years that a that a springtime version of the festival has been held.

The last time Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was held twice in one year was in 1980.

With the theme of “Le Grand Retour” or "The Great Return," the festival promised live performances and an immersive cultural experience with South Louisiana cuisine, crafts and workshops.

Sunday, the final day of the festival, began with a French Mass at 9:00 am. The day wrapped following a 6:00 pm performance from Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun at the Scène Ma Louisiane stage.

A Fall version of the festival is scheduled to take place in October.

To learn more about Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, click here.

