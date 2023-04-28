Spotty showers sandwiched between two beautiful days

Thursday ended up being a beautiful afternoon, and that same weather has spilled over into Friday.

Plenty of sunshine will shine across Acadiana for the final day of the work week, helping get temperatures up into the mid 80s.

Humidity will stay pretty low so that warm afternoon will follow a chilly morning, and we'll have a cool evening on the way as lows drop into the low 60s.

The clouds will return on Friday night and will stick around into Saturday, which looks to be a little unsettled.

A few light, spotty showers will be moving through during the middle of the day on Saturday as an upper level system moves across.

Showers shouldn't have a major impact on Festival, but it will still be a good idea to pack a rain jacket before heading out.

Once the showers come to an end early Saturday afternoon the rest of the day is looking a little drier and by the evening clouds will be thinning.

The good news is that the unsettled weather will be a one day thing, and beautiful clear skies will return to the area by Sunday.

Temperatures will sit in the low 80s on Sunday afternoon with a steady breeze coming in from the north.

This nice weather will spill over into early next week, with Monday looking very pleasant.

