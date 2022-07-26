Spotty showers popping up once again in the afternoon

You're not going to find much variation in the forecast during the summer months in south Louisiana.

Acadiana currently finds itself in the middle of a very stagnant pattern that all of us are very familiar with by now.

Tuesday will get off to a quiet start, with a very quick warm up as temperatures are poised to move into the mid 90s for the high.

Heat index values will sit in the triple digits, likely crossing the 100 degree mark by lunch time.

As the heat kicks in it will stir up all of that humidity and convert it into a round of showers and thunderstorms that move through during the afternoon.

A few hefty downpours will be possible along with some lightning and thunder, but ultimately it shouldn't be anything out of the ordinary.

This is how the pattern will play out for the next several days, with no break in the pattern for a little while.

