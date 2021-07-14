Spotty afternoon showers, and hot temperatures

We have made it to the point in the summer when every day blends into another with little change in your day to day forecast.

Those of us who have ever spent a summer down here knows that this means hot, humid conditions with some afternoon showers.

A few of those showers will be able to produce some lightning and gusty winds but we shouldn't get anything severe.

Since those showers won't arrive until the late afternoon it gives us plenty of time to warm up and temperatures will sit in the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits.

The only real relief from the heat will be the afternoon showers so make sure that you drink plenty of water and listen to your body if you're starting to over heat.

A little more moisture is pushing into the area, which means slightly higher rain chances for Thursday and Friday but even then the shower will stay pretty sporadic.

