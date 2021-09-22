SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: "VACATIONING FOR SCHOLARSHIPS"

LAFAYETTE, La. —

A kinesiology classroom at UL's Bourgeois Hall, and eleven years ago, there was an amazing student named 'David Trosclair'. David Trosclair will never be forgotten, and in a big, big way, he continues to give back.

"He was a wonderful son, a great young man, and very very smart," recalls David's mother Carol. "So when he accidentally passed away while a senior majoring in kinesiology, UL--- they knew David, and how he was the top student--- established the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in Kinesiology, to acknowlege his academic achievements and to carry on his legacy."

But Carol had to raise money to fund those kinesiology scholarships. She created the Vacationing for Scholarships raffle; but she knew she needed travel expert on her team... and man, did they come up with a pretty sweet grand prize. "Your choice of vacations, custom vacation for two, plus--are you ready?-- we're gonna give you $500 to spend on top of the vacation."

Vacationing for Scholarships raffle tickets are only $10 each--- and you can redeem those tickets for car washes, burgers, cleaning and more, so just in terms of immediate prizes, you already come out ahead.

"Where can you take a chance to win something, and you get your money back?" smiles Duhon.

All proceeds will fund scholarships for UL kinesiology students.

Junior Blake McMinn was one of those lucky recipients; the married father of two has no idea where he'd be if he hadn't been awarded a David Trosclair Scholarship.

"Without that, I'd be having to put in another 10-to-20 hours of work that I don't have in my schedule," explains Trosclair Scholarship winner junior Blake McMinn, "and so this scholarship allows me to focus on school."

$600 thousand dollars in scholarships have been awarded in only 10 years, all to honor a young man who gave his all for the kinesiology department. And you know what?? David Trosclair is still giving his all.

"Every year there's a whole new student like Blake (McMinn) that are desperate," adds Carol, "and need a scholarship; a whole new group. And these kids, Scott, are so grateful. It helps them so much."

------------------------------------------------------------

