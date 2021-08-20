SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: ST. JOSEPH HOMESTEAD

CANKTON, La. —

"I kind of have a tagline," smiles Trey Johnson. "Big family, small farm, no pesticides."

"It's just family life," explains his wife Kristin. "That's really all it is. Just living our day, every day as a family."

Our story locale is St. Joseph Homestead in Cankton. They call this a real family farm, and it's way more than that; it's a way of life, it's genuine, it's salt-of-the-earth.

"I started a job in the office and I knew it wasn't for me," explains Johnson. "I knew I couldn't sit at the computer all day, every day, for the next 30 years."

Trey Johnson's decision came shortly after he graduated from UL with an engineering degree. He longed for something else, something simpler, and he and Kristin found 23 acres they call 'St. Joseph Homestead'. "We decided to say a novena to St. Joseph, which is a nine-day prayer; and at the end of nine days, we not only found this property, but we closed on it as well. So, it was obvious who we should name it after. Without his intercession we wouldn't have gotten this property."

"In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost. Amen. I believe in God, the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth," says Trey, as he begins the daily family rosary.

The Johnsons say the rosary every afternoon at 4 p.m., with the older three of their six children also participating. "That's our family rule," says Kristin,. "It holds us all together, and that's the best place to start is really with prayer."

"What's that like for you? What does that mean to you?" I ask their eight-year old daughter Lucy. She's quick to answer. "Time to pray, time to honor God. (and that's very important to you). Yes."

The children--- ages 8, 7, 6, 4, 2 and four months are home-schooled, and help out as much as they can. The Johnsons have a thriving organic business, with some local restaurants as clients and ever-growing online sales to the public.

It's been a test of virtue and of patience... and it is quite the spiritual, natural, faith family adventure.

"A lot of people would tell us, 'What are you doin'? You're just relying on good weather completely for your livelihood," adds Trey. "I said to them, 'We're gonna rely on God. Everybody's dependent on God, whether they realize it or not'."

