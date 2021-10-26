SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: SAYING “THANK YOU” TO LAFAYETTE’S SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS

LAFAYETTE, La. — It’s ‘Bus Driver Appreciation Month’, the Lafayette Parish School System wants to say 'thank you' to bus drivers, tell ‘em 'you guys are great', and I want to say 'you guys are unsung heroes’.

"So, when you were planning this a few weeks ago, what did you think was going to happen?,” I asked LPSS School Board member (and event organizer) Kate Labue. “I was just hoping to put a smile on the faces of the bus drivers,” explained Labue.

“They are the first individuals who great our children every morning; they are vital to our school system."

So Kate Labue and her team—made ofc LPSS employees, plus sponsors and volunteers—put together 'thank you bags', filled with items and tangible reflections of gratitude which were then given to the many drivers who came to the Bayou Church parking lot.

"So yes, unsung heroes,” agreed sponsor Angela Morrison. “They have the patience of Job—because, yes, children are children, let's admit that. We're grateful to them and just being able to say, 'thank you' is wonderful, just wonderful.”

LPSS Director of Transportation Jonathon Watson continued that thought. "It's not a lot of opportunity we get to show our drivers and our bus attendants appreciation, so any chance we get to show them, that is amazing."

So this one's easy. Thank you, school bus drivers and transportation employees--- we don't say it enough, but thank you, thank you and thank you again. ‘Can I tell you one thing, ma'am?’ I mentioned to one bus driver.”Yes, sir,” she replied. “(that we appreciate you so very much?). “Thank you,” she beamed.

And I boarded one other bus as well. “(And we could not thank you enough; I know you don't get a lot of hugs and verbal stuff; usually you get people fussing,” I said to another driver). “Oh, thank ya'll,” she said. “That's appreciated. Thank you so much.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel