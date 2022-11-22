Spirit of Acadiana: Many gather to "give from the heart"

OPELOUSAS, L.a. — The old saying goes, "Give and you shall receive."

With just days until Thanksgiving, many in Opelousas gathered to do just that — give from the heart — at Opelousas General. Two blood drives — at the hospital's main and south campuses — are where you could find numerous people lined up to roll up their sleeves on Monday.

Whether it be family traditions or just plain old empathy, everyone had their reason to donate.

"I've been giving blood since I was 18 with my mom, it's kind of a tradition," said Dana Nobles, who donated during her lunch break. "She passed a few years back so I'm just continuing the tradition."

A special incentive on the table for these drives — a voucher for a free Thanksgiving turkey or ham.

"It's been a long time, last time I donated is back when they paid for the blood," said David Martin, who brought his grandson to watch him donate. "And I just decided to come do it today, and you get a free turkey."

And for some — that turkey (or ham!) means a lot.

"I've been out of work for a while, with my back surgery and everything and my legs don't work," said Adam Quebedeaux, who took the time to donate. "So I could use the ham."

Frank Artigue is an avid donor. Donating more than 20 gallons of blood in his lifetime, he told KATC his reason is simple.

"Giving blood today, this is going to be my 151st donation," Artigue said while waiting in line for his turn. "People need blood, if we didn't have blood donations a lot of people would die."

Then there's Dax Basco. 11 years old and too young to donate himself, he hopped on the bus with Martin, his grandpa, for moral support.

"It really inspires me because he's giving this to people who need it and it's really nice of him," Basco said.

Those with LifeShare told KATC a single blood donation saves three lives — something especially important as we head into the holiday season.

"It feels pretty good that people are willing to come even if it was not at this time," said phlebotomist Jennifer Torres. "They are willing to come and they are happy about helping others, and it's really nice."

While you may have missed your shot at a free Thanksgiving turkey or ham, if you're feeling the spirit of the season and want to donate anyway, you can search for a list of various upcoming donation drives near you here, here, and here.

