SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: FINAL PREPS FOR 'CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK'

LAFAYETTE, La. — They're getting tables out there for the dining hall, but lots of work has been done on displays and lights and stages. Yep, Christmas in the Park begins Thursday night!!

"I can't describe how it's been for EB (park co-founder Elizabeth Brooks)," says Moncus Park Events and Programming Director Heather Twichell, "and some of the people that have been on the team for a long time, they get chills or they get like--- 'we're having Christmas, I can't believe."

"I think it's kind of surreal for them to see everything come to fruition like this," adds Twichell. "Starting to tie the bow on the package."

And tying the bow on the package---getting Christmas in the Park ready to be illuminated... took lots of work... And the Moncus Park staffers started early.

"Well, we started having lights go up in the trees in October," she recalls. "The timing, you can't hang anything too heavy that might get too caught up in heavy wind storms. you want to hang some things up later, but not too late."

And just how many Christmas lights went into those park displays? "I have no idea. I just know we have a 32-foot tall Christmas tree that when you come in that you can see from Johnston Street."

Over the past few days, the preparatory action has really heated up at the Park. Work crews have been there practically nonstop, putting together a little bit -- make that--- a LOT of everything.

"From electric, tenting, staging, booking entertainment," smiles Twichell. "Now, as far as food vendors and art market vendors and that go, we have over 90."

Limited parking is available nearby, although shuttles will be used to transport visitors from Cajun Field to Moncus Park as well.

*Christmas in the Park (at Lafayette's Moncus Park) begins Thursday, December 16th at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.moncuspark.org.

