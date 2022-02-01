Watch
SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL'S 5K

Registrations Are Open For Courir Du Festival 5K
KATC
Posted at 5:48 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 18:48:43-05

LAFAYETTE, La. —
"It's called 'Courir du Festival 5K," begins Candace Culotta-Haggart, Development Director for Festival International, "and that means, 'Festival Run'."

Mark down the date: April 30, 2022—The Courir Du Festival 5k… presented by Stuller is back, and ready to be another key element to all that is Festival International.

I asked Candace just what the 5K added to the Festival. "It's a value-add," she says. "We are a community event, so we hope this just brings us more together as a community."

Seven years ago, Stuller, Inc—one of the area's largest employers and economic drivers— came on board as the t-shirt sponsor and then evolved into 5K sponsor.

And the company doesn't just hand over a check; it puts its collective feet into the race as nearly 300 Stuller employees take part.

"And Festival brings in so many people, not only our state, the United States, the world,: begins Stuller's Nichole Guillory, "and it just is a big driver for our economy here, and we want to support that in any way that we can."

Personal side note: Nichole attended UL and her favorite professor was..."Scott Brazda".

So you can register for the Saturday morning 5K right now; you can practice right now.

Prepare to run, jog, walk, push a stroller. Please know that your support of the Festival 5k goes right back into…. The Festival.

"It's about 3.1 miles, it's a 5K and rolls throughout downtown, beautiful to run it, beautiful to walk it and if you do it with a group of people even better," explains Culotta-Haggart.

(***Registration for the Courir du Festival 5K Presented by Stuller can be done at the Festival International website or by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Lafayette/2017CourirduFestival5KpresentedbyStuller ).

