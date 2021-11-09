Spirit of Acadiana: Ducks Unlimited Banquet approaches

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ducks Unlimited is all about preserving natural habitat for the hunters and non-hunters across the country.

That's why this Wednesday's DU banquet is a big, big deal.

“Ducks Unlimited is in its 85th year of conservation, and the state of Louisiana winters more birds than any other state,” says DU Area Chairman Beau Phares. “Ducks Unlimited brings us resources in Louisiana and in Canada in the breeding grounds and the wintering grounds. We've conserved over half-a-million acres to date in Louisiana.”

Those kinds of numbers reflect why supporting this Wednesday's Ducks Unlimited Banquet for the Lafayette chapter is so very important.

Ducks Unlimited is about the hunter and the non-hunter.

“Everybody knows coastal restoration. Coastal Louisiana is in trouble,” says Phares, ”We've lost millions of acres. Ducks Unlimited does terraces and projects in the marshlands, to protect those areas which benefits ducks, but also benefits everybody else that shares those areas.”

This Wednesday, November 10, at the Heymann Center in Lafayette, there will be food, an auction and most importantly, a unification of purpose, of men and women and children, coming together, to beautify and protect this land of ours. The banquet begins at 6:00 am.

“Cajuns, when they love something, they invest in it. and everybody's passionate about the great outdoors,” says Phares. “It's on the back of our license plates, 'Sportsmen's Paradise'; if you love it give it a little of your time and treasure, and that's what we do.”

