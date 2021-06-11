SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: BRASSEAUX RETURNS AS MARTINIS GLASS ARTIST

LAFAYETTE, La. —

So finally, after a weird year, Healing House is ready to unveil its Martini glass in front of live, real live folks. We have an artist and we are ready to do it. Not yet, not yet! A time and a place for everything.

Cue: the talented--- Lauren Sibley Brasseaux. "I am this year's Martinis Glass Artist."

"Last year Lauren was our glass artist, and in the midst of Covid, we had to cancel our in-person gala," explains Healing House Executive Director Jenee Broussard. "So we said, 'You know what? We want Lauren to have an opportunity for us to really celebrate her as an artist'. We've never asked an artist two years in a row, but this was the year we made an exception."

Here's what the Martinis event looked like in 2020: virtual, no crowd, with glasses sold online, and a physical, public event that never happened.

And this is what happened Wednesday night: in so many respects, it was a new dawning for all us, featuring the passionate visuals of artist extraordinaire, Lauren Brasseaux.

"Especially coming from 2020 which was such a hectic year. This year I really wanted to focus on life and growth," she says.

And to do that, Brasseaux brought in greenery and colors, representing core Healing House elements such as development, love and family.

"I have the vines that represent growth, vines constantly growing and so many of them to represent support, and then I have little flower buds that represent new opportunities that come with growth," adds Brasseaux. "And I really think 2021 is going to be full of new opportunities for all of us, and I think we can relate to that."

To support Healing House, you can purchase Martinis A-La Maison tickets which will give you two hand-painted glasses. a Lauren Brasseaux print and access to the online auction in August. And with eight restaurants on board for the Martini Tour--- the possibilities for good things are right there.

"We know the last year and a half has been really difficult for our restaurant industry," adds Broussard, "so if this in some way can help them to rebound and get back on their feet, and support Healing House at the same time, it's a no-brainer."

