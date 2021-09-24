SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: BAYOU FEST AND BOAT PARADE THIS SATURDAY

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Bayou Vermilion is quiet on this Tuesday midday, but come Saturday, there's going to be a lot of action. They're holding a parade, a parade for a most excellent reason.

"And it's our annual 'Bayou Fest and Boat Parade," explains Brady McKellar of the Bayou Vermilion District, "and basically, it's just a chance to get everyone in our community to come out and celebrate the Bayou Vermilion."

And it's not just about enjoying the water. Saturday's event also provides an opportunity for supporters to say 'thank you' to the BVD. "It's a chance to celebrate the Bayou Vermilion District that over the past 30-plus years has spent time really trying to rejuvenate this body of water from being one of the most heavily-polluted bodies of water in the United States."

Although there's still lots of work to be done--- the BVD would love for the Vermilion to one day be swimmable-- efforts to improve water quality in the Vermilion have been successful.

And a boat parade like the one this Saturday... will help the District continue its good work.

You help--- by paying a small fee of $10 per person... registering online or in person---and then you celebrate... being with others... and enjoying... even for a few hours... life on the Vermilion.

"We're gonna get a 100 plus people in here with their boats and their paddleboards and canoes and their kayaks, and we're all gonna go down together," laughs McKellar.

If you want, wear a costume, decorate your floating float. or rent one if needed.

The Parade will depart Vermilionville at 1130; stop at the Camellia Launch within two hours or so; and then head to Southside Park for music, food, games and more.

The Bayou Fest and Boat Parade is all about reminding folks about something that's great, something that's right in their own backyards

"We want to remind people that our paddlers, kayakers, canoers, whatever, that this is a really great body of water. For people that want to get out and do some fishing? This is a really great body of water. If you just want to put some beer in a cooler and put that on your pontoon? This is a great body of water."

