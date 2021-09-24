SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: BATTLE OF THE COOKS

LAFAYETTE/CROWLEY, La. —

"(What's your maiden name?) Cook. "

"(Don't you have brothers with that name?) Certainly. I have three."

"(Isn't one of them a football coach?) yes. (what's his name?) Louie Cook, Junior."

You know, that's kind of funny, because Josette Cook Surratt's school--- "Teurlings Catholic High"-- happens to play a Notre Dame team this Friday whose head football coach and athletic director is actually named "...Lewis Cook."

Even though they haven't been in the same district for years, Notre Dame and Teurlings are longtime rivals that play each season. And it can be tough when you work at one school and a sibling works at another.

Do you talk during the week of the games?", I ask Louie Cook. "I try not to during the week that we play," he says. "I don't want to put her on the spot."

Louie has been at Notre Dame of Crowley for 25 years while his sister, Teurlings' Director of Faith Formation, has been a part of the Rebels' family for 24. "We've had a lot of fun here during game weeks," says Josette, "teasing me, trying to get in trouble, saying I have game film.

"Did you have game film?" I ask.

"I did not have game film," she laughs. "They found a vhs tape in my drawer and Louie was in on it."

It's a mutual admiration society, with sister and slightly younger brother.

"I love my brother," says Josette.

"I love my sister," adds Louie.

Even though ND's won the last six times, when it comes to the outcome of this game, Josette is in a tough position.

"I really am torn. I guess I wish it would finish in a tie but now there's overtime so that doesn't work," she chuckles.

