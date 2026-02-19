Southern Miss pulls away late to defeat Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Southern Miss used a fast start and a dominant fourth quarter to pull away from Louisiana, securing an 83–61 win Tuesday night at the Cajundome in Sun Belt Conference action.

The Golden Eagles set the tone early, opening the game on a 30-point first quarter to take a 30–17 lead after one. Louisiana responded with its best stretch in the second, trimming the deficit slightly, but Southern Miss carried a 44–33 advantage into halftime.

Louisiana continued to battle coming out of the break, outscoring Southern Miss 18–15 in the third quarter to stay within striking distance. However, the Golden Eagles closed the door in the final period, outscoring the Cajuns 24–10 to put the game away.

Southern Miss was led by Carly Keats, who poured in a game-high 26 points, including eight three-pointers, as the Golden Eagles shot efficiently from the perimeter. Meloney Thames added 13 points, while Jakayla Johnson chipped in 11 to give Southern Miss three players in double figures.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were paced by Amijah Price, who finished with 16 points, while Imani Daniel and Kahlen Norris added 15 and 14 points, respectively. Mikaylah Manley also reached double figures with 10 points for Louisiana.

Despite winning the rebounding battle in stretches and generating scoring balance, Louisiana struggled to contain Southern Miss’s perimeter shooting and could not keep pace down the stretch.

The loss drops Louisiana further in the Sun Belt standing making them 4-23 on the season.

