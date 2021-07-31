Sons of Kings made dreams come true on Hopkins St.

A New Iberia social organization, "Sons of Kings," were out on Hopkins Street, in New Iberia, today, for a good cause.

While hosting a successful drive-thru event, KATC caught up to their C.E.O. Nathan Walker, "I grew up on this street, I was raised on this street, and that was always a dream to me. To one day be able to give back to this community and do what we can out here for them."

Back to schoolers, from Kindergarten to six grade, were provided with free school supplies, and a meal to brighten their day.

All items at this event were donated by the Sons of Kings.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel