SoLAcc soars: 2025 highlights and milestones

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) celebrated a year of connection, innovation, and progress across Acadiana. In 2025, new programs took flight, partnerships deepened, and students continued to shine, according to a spokesperson for SoLAcc. It was a year defined not only by growth, but by impact, expanding opportunity, strengthening rural access, and preparing learners for the careers shaping Louisiana’s future.

National Recognition Underscores Student Success

SoLAcc once again earned national distinction for excellence in student outcomes and workforce alignment. The College was recognized among the nation’s top community colleges through the Aspen Prize selection process and named a national finalist for the 2026 Bellwether Award for its innovative campus advisory model.

Regionally, the College continued to shine in the Acadiana’s Choice Awards.

Expanding Pathways for High-Demand Careers

Throughout 2025, SoLAcc advanced its commitment to preparing students for the jobs and industries driving South Louisiana’s economy. New and redesigned academic and workforce pathways ensured that learners have access to relevant, hands-on training that leads directly to employment. Notably, the College launched three new short-term workforce credential programs this fiscal year, demonstrating SoLAcc’s ability to respond quickly to evolving industry needs, the spokesperson stated.

Highlights included:

Launch of a Health Studies Internship, expanding non-clinical healthcare career options.

Introduction of Louisiana’s only Honda PACT automotive training program.

A full revamp of the Digital Media Design program to reflect today’s creative and digital landscape.

Launch of three new workforce credentials: Certified Logistics Technician, Industrial Maintenance Technician, and Aircraft Sheet Metal Technician, all designed to prepare students for in-demand, high-skill careers.

Continued growth of CDL, welding, and power line worker training through strong regional partnerships.

These expansions empower students, from recent high school graduates to career-changing adults, to gain the skills needed for high-wage, high-demand roles and to move quickly into the workforce.

Investments Strengthen Rural Access and Student Support

Major new grants awarded in 2025 are transforming the student experience across multiple parishes. Multi-year investments will expand program offerings, upgrade technology and learning spaces, and increase access to advising and wraparound services, particularly in rural communities.

SoLAcc also strengthened its whole-student support model. The Wellness Collective broadened mental health and wellness programming, while the Collegiate Recovery Program expanded peer support and community connections for students navigating substance use recovery. These initiatives reflect SoLAcc’s belief that academic success and wellness go hand in hand.

Scholarships and Philanthropy Fuel Opportunity

Thanks to the generosity of donors, community partners, and the Foundation for SoLAcc, students received more than $320,000 in scholarships throughout the year. This financial support helps learners stay enrolled, reduce economic barriers, and make meaningful progress toward their goals.

Philanthropic investments also expanded rural access and strengthened key program areas, ensuring students across Acadiana have the resources they need to thrive.

Student Achievement Shines Across the State and Nation

SoLAcc students continued to excel in competitions and classrooms. At state and national SkillsUSA events, students earned top medals in healthcare, culinary arts, and technical programs—highlighting the strength of SoLAcc’s hands-on training and dedicated faculty.

Growing Campus Culture and Connection

Campus life reached new heights in 2025 with the introduction of Soleil the Owl, SoLAcc’s first-ever mascot. Embodying wisdom, adaptability, and determination, Soleil quickly became a unifying symbol of pride and connection across all nine campuses, according to the spokesperson.

That sense of momentum was also reflected in the College’s physical growth. In 2025, SoLAcc expanded its Lafayette footprint with the purchase of a nearly 30,000-square-foot academic and administrative facility, providing much-needed classroom, office, and collaborative space to support a growing student population. This strategic investment strengthens the College’s ability to serve students, foster collaboration, and create welcoming environments where community and learning thrive.

Student-centered traditions and campus events continued to grow throughout the year, strengthening connections across campuses and celebrating the diverse experiences that make SoLAcc special.

Looking Ahead

As SoLAcc moves into a new year, the College remains focused on expanding opportunity, deepening partnerships, and building pathways that help students thrive. The momentum of 2025, rooted in innovation, collaboration, and community, has set the stage for even greater achievements across Acadiana.