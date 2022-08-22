Soggy work week ahead for Acadiana

Monday will be the start of a soggy work week with daily showers and storms popping up through the week.

Showers will become more common through the day after a fairly quiet morning, and at times you can expect some serious downpours.

Flooding isn't expected to be a widespread issue, but when the rain is at its heaviest it can cause some localized street flooding.

Embedded in these showers will be the occasional thunderstorm producing both gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Showers will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index values sitting in the 90s.

There's really no significant change to the forecast all week, each and every day will see some kind of shower or storm popping up.

