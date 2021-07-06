Soggy summer days ahead

Showers got off to an early start on Tuesday as Acadiana settles in to another soggy, summer day.

The rain will, once again, be widely scattered across the region with most of us having to deal with at least one shower before the end of the day.

Embedded in some of these showers will be a few thunderstorms, and while a few may produce plenty of lightning and some gusty winds, severe weather is not expected.

Showers should wind down in the evening and we'll be left with a mostly quiet night as we get ready to do it again on Wednesday.

As has been the case so many times this summer, the pattern seems to be stuck and the wet weather will linger through the rest of the work week.

The good news is that the weekend looks a little drier, of course this means temperatures will be warming up, but at least we'll have a chance to dry out a little.

In the meantime temperatures are going to sit in the mid to upper 80s the next few days with the heat index sitting in the upper 90s.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel