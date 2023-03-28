Soggy start to Tuesday, drying out later this afternoon

A round of showers and storms is moving across Acadiana early Tuesday morning, which will make for a bit of a soggy commute.

The storms, which are riding along a frontal boundary, will ease up by mid morning and once they taper off they'll be done for the remainder of the day.

Clouds will take a little longer to clear out, but it's possible that we see a little sunshine by the late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will drop as well behind the front with highs on Tuesday only getting into the mid 70s and lows dropping down into the low to mid 50s.

That cooler air will stick around on Wednesday and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s in the afternoon.

It won't take us long to warm back up, however, as we'll be back around 80 by Thursday and clouds will be returning in time for the weekend.

