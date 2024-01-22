Soaking Week Ahead: Showers move in for Monday and continue through the week

Daniel Phillips

After another round of frigid temperatures this past weekend Acadiana is going to dramatically warm up this week.

A warm front is going to push across the area, dragging in a warm and muggy air mass which eventually is going to stall right on top of the region.

This stalled front is going to open up the door for a series of disturbances to produce showers through out the work week.

That rain gets started Monday night, after a cloudy day, showers will finally start to get going in the late evening to overnight hours.

Rain will be scattered initially and we will only pick up a quarter to a half inch of rainfall over the next 48 hours.

The midweek, however, is when we will start to see our heaviest rain with on and off downpours lasting through Thursday.

Rain totals through this time period could sit between 4-6" so localized street flooding will be the main concern, along with some swollen rivers and bayous.

It's hard to pin point exactly where and when the heaviest showers will be until they start to form, but no matter where you are it's a good bet you'll be very wet.

It doesn't look like we'll have a major widespread flood event but travel could be tricky at times this week, particularly along those low lying road ways that are prone to flooding.

Along with the rain a few severe thunderstorms will be possible, although chances for severe weather remain marginal on Wednesday.

Keep in mind that all of Acadiana remains under some form of drought and this week will go a long way in pulling us out of it and replenishing the water tables.

So while it won't always be pleasant it'll be hard to complain about such a wet week.

In the meantime temperatures will be much warmer out there with highs consistently sitting in the 70s and lows remaining in the 60s.

It will feel like a bit of whiplash after last week but alas that's winter in south Louisiana.

