Soaking showers to start Tuesday, clearing by the afternoon

A soggy start to Tuesday as an energetic front has brought a round of showers and storms to Acadiana for the early morning commute.

The showers have been moving quickly and by mid morning most of the rain will be exiting the region, although it'll take roadways a little longer to dry.

Once the showers wind down the clouds will begin to clear and the afternoon is looking fairly sunny.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s by the afternoon, and a light breeze will pick up from the west around 5-10 mph.

Some wrap around moisture will bring another round of cloud cover into the area for early Wednesday morning, but that will quickly burn off.

The middle of the week is looking pleasant with plenty of sunshine across Acadiana for both Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures staying in the 70s.

We do have another round of rain on the way for early Friday morning, which once again will be clearing by the mid-morning.

An early look at the weekend shows some beautiful weather with highs in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

