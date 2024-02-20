Slowly warming up as Acadiana gets more beautiful weather

Daniel Phillips

Beautiful weather rolls along here in Acadiana with high pressure dominating the forecast.

Skies will remain sunny through the remainder of the day, and temperatures will be slightly warmer as they crawl into the low 70s.

The evening shouldn't be as chilly either, lows will be down in the 50s/60s the next few nights.

Skies will remain clear on Tuesday and it won't be until midweek that clouds start to trickle back into the area.

Acadiana's next front will move through on Thursday but with a lack of moisture don't expect any strong showers.

Clouds will increase for Thursday which will be the announcement that the front is moving in and winds will pick up.

Strong, gusty winds will be the main issue on Thursday blowing out of the southwest around 20-25 mph and gusting even higher.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Friday but ultimately should stay very pleasant through the weekend.

