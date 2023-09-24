Slightly more unsettled to start a new week; tropics busy, but no threats to Gulf

TONIGHT: Mild & muggy

MONDAY: Scattered showers & storms

DISCUSSION

Any leftover showers this afternoon will diminish later on this evening.

Mild and muggy night ahead otherwise as lows only drop into the mid-70s.

A little bit more of an unsettled pattern taking shape as we start a new week Monday.

Showers and storms could work in as early as the morning hours.

Monday HRRR graphics

Timing of the showers will ultimately have an impact on our high temperatures--we'll favor the upper 80s with the added cloud cover.

Monday HRRR graphics

We'll likely have to contend with some cloud cover and perhaps a few pesky showers Tuesday-Thursday.

I've got rain chances at 30% for now.

Highs will continue to push the lower 90s.

Slightly drier air will work in by the end of the week and into the weekend as high temperatures continue to run a tad above normal.

Have a great week!

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Philippe will remain out in the Atlantic and not be much of a concern.

Philippe Track & intensity

Another area of disturbed weather right behind it has a 60% chance of tropical development in the coming days.

However, this one also does not appear to be much to worry about.

Of course, we'll continue to keep an eye on the tropics till the end of the season, but so far so good!

