Slightly more unsettled pattern this week with daily rain chances in the mix

TONIGHT: Mild, few storms early

MONDAY: Scattered storms

DISCUSSION

Well, if you missed out on the rainfall Saturday, hopefully you picked some up today.

Any lingering showers this afternoon will gradually weekend late this evening.

Mild conditions as lows settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

In the upper-levels this week, there will be a general weakness in the atmosphere.

As a result, it won't take much to get a scattering of showers and storms each and every afternoon as a result of daytime heating.

Monday PM Extended HRRR

We'll hold rain chances at 60-70% Monday.

Monday Rain coverage & timing

Highs will push the upper 80s to lower 90s.

As per usual this time of year, storms can easily produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Rain chances will hover in the 40-50% range for the middle parts of the week as the heat stays on.

Plan on highs to be in the lower 90s each afternoon with scattered showers and storms being the only hope for some relief.

Have a great week!

