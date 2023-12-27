Slightly milder Wednesday; turning much cooler for end of week

A touch milder for today as highs push the mid-60s.
We're still dealing with an active subtropical jet stream, so expect dull sunshine mixed with high clouds.
Skies clear tonight behind a front and temperatures will tumble.
We'll be in the mid-30s by tomorrow morning with wind chills in the lower 30s!
Mostly sunny and cool afternoons will follow for Thursday & Friday.
Winds will be somewhat breezy out of the northwest.
A light freeze still possible Friday and Saturday mornings.
A brief warm-up will ensure for NYE Sunday (upper 60s).
A few showers will work in during the morning hours New Years Day with a quick moving system.
For now, we should turn drier as the day wears on with temperatures in the 60s.
Have a great day!
