Slightly milder Wednesday; turning much cooler for end of week

Slightly milder Wednesday before chilly end to week
Bradley-Wed.
Posted at 4:18 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 05:18:52-05

A touch milder for today as highs push the mid-60s.

We're still dealing with an active subtropical jet stream, so expect dull sunshine mixed with high clouds.

Skies clear tonight behind a front and temperatures will tumble.

We'll be in the mid-30s by tomorrow morning with wind chills in the lower 30s!

Mostly sunny and cool afternoons will follow for Thursday & Friday.

Winds will be somewhat breezy out of the northwest.

A light freeze still possible Friday and Saturday mornings.

A brief warm-up will ensure for NYE Sunday (upper 60s).

A few showers will work in during the morning hours New Years Day with a quick moving system.

Next several days

For now, we should turn drier as the day wears on with temperatures in the 60s.

Have a great day!

