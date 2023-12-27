Slightly milder Wednesday; turning much cooler for end of week

A touch milder for today as highs push the mid-60s.

We're still dealing with an active subtropical jet stream, so expect dull sunshine mixed with high clouds.

Skies clear tonight behind a front and temperatures will tumble.

We'll be in the mid-30s by tomorrow morning with wind chills in the lower 30s!

Bradley-Wed. Article graphics

Mostly sunny and cool afternoons will follow for Thursday & Friday.

Winds will be somewhat breezy out of the northwest.

A light freeze still possible Friday and Saturday mornings.

A brief warm-up will ensure for NYE Sunday (upper 60s).

A few showers will work in during the morning hours New Years Day with a quick moving system.

Rain chances Next several days

For now, we should turn drier as the day wears on with temperatures in the 60s.

Have a great day!

