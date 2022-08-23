SLCC unveiled its newest Home Health Training Lab

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA- SLCC partnered with LHC Group and Myers Family Foundation to run a new home health training lab.

“The launch of this lab offers an enhanced level of opportunity for members of this community who wish to pursue a career in healthcare,” said Dr. Benjamin Doga, LHC Group’s chief medical officer. “In-home care has increased in both importance and demand across the healthcare industry, particularly over the last two years. Now, we can offer students a chance to learn and train in an environment that will hone the skills they need to help our community, our state, and our nation meet this growing demand.”

The immersive lab replicates a patient's bedroom or living room and allows SLCC healthcare students to practice home care in a realistic environment.

The lab also has a computerized mannequin that can replicate different situations and responds to care given by its users.

“We are thrilled to officially open this laboratory at our St. Martinville campus and expose our nursing students to a growing and critical component of healthcare,” said Dr. Vincent June, SLCC chancellor. “Simulations have been incredibly important to training students in healthcare. It allows for a realistic, hands-on experience, so students can practice and enhance their skills before ever touching a human patient.”

