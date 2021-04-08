Police give all clear after bomb threat made at SLCC

UPDATE: Lafayette Police say the all clear has been given after investigating a bomb threat at the South Louisiana Community College campus on Thursday.

Police say a call came in to 911 around 9:30 a.m. on April 8. Students were moved from campus while the buildings were searched.

SLCC confirmed to KATC that the threat call came in around 9:30 a.m.

Christine Payton, Public Relations Director for SLCC says that the security director was made aware of the threat and then called LPD. Police swept campus buildings including Devalcourt, Ardoin and the Health and Science building.

Payton said that all students and educators will work remotely for the rest of the day.

The Lafayette Parish School System sent out this message to parents with kids that attend Early College Academy:

This is a message from Early College Academy: This morning SLCC administrators were made aware of a bomb threat for a building on the college campus. While the threat did not include the ECA building, all ECA students have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. All students are safe at this time as law enforcement agencies are onsite conducting their investigation. Per our crisis protocol, parents will not be allowed on campus until this threat is resolved. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

