Skies will stay clear and the temperatures will stay hot

We've reached a brand new work week here in Acadiana, and as has been the case the last few weeks it is going to be another steamy one.

Mostly sunny skies will push the highs into the low 90s, but the moisture in the atmosphere will make it feel more like it upper 90s or maybe even 100.

There's going to be a decent amount of moisture out there, enough that a sea breeze shower or two will be possible, but rain will be isolated and unreliable.

The rest of the work week is shaping up to look very similar with highs running consistently in the 90s and showers remaining stubbornly elusive.

A quick glance at the extended forecast shows that we may see some showers out there for the weekend, with unsettled weather across the Gulf Coast possible.

It's a little to early to talk with much specifics but it'll certainly be a period to keep an eye on.

