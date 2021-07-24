Single-vehicle crash kills Beauregard Man

Beauregard Parish – This morning, Louisiana State Police Troop D reported to a single-vehicle crash on US HWY 190 just west of Eaves Loop in Beauregard Parish at 9:00 A.M.

Troopers say the crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Cody Wayne Marler of Merryville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Marler, was traveling west on US Hwy 190, they say.

Marler failed to negotiate a left hand curve, ran off the roadway, and entered a ditch.

As a result, Marler was ejected from the motorcycle.

Maler, who was not wearing a DOT approved helmet, they say, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown, but a toxicology sample was obtained from Marler and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, Troop D tells KATC.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course.

They say, these courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

Anyone interested in attending motorcycle safety courses can go to http://lsp.org/motorcycle.html for more information.

Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death, they say.

Troop D has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths in 2021, according to their press release.

