Singing Cook Brings Hope to Hospital



The hospital isn't always the most enjoyable place to go, especially during these times.

But Doris Hopkins, also known as the singing cook, has a voice and personality that has comforted many for years.

A daughter of nine born near Indian Bayou, Hopkins found her love for cooking through her parents who grew their own crops and raised livestock.

"I thank God for my family and i just thank god for Jesus because without him i don't know where i would be

Hopkins is best known for her impactful singing that resonates the halls of womens and childrens hospital.

"I sing at work i sing in the store, i just, the joy of the lord is my strength, because without him i wouldn't be nothing"

As a woman of faith and family, Hopkins says she understands how living joyfully can affect those around her.

"You know if they're having a bad day i say come on shake it off, let's do this we got this we go this together you know we're a team here and that's what it's all about if somebody's hurting we all get together. We sing, we dance, we enjoy what we do. Our purpose is to take care of ya'll, that's why ya'll are here in the hospital and I am too and that's my purpose everyday."

Ms. Hopkins says she will continue to keep on cooking, sing, and dancing as long as God would have her to do so.

