Sid's One Stop closed after four-plus decades

LAFAYETTE — It all started with a dollar and a dream -- and maybe a lucky night in the casino.

"Came back with about $20,000. I didn't stay there but maybe about an hour. If God wants his light to shine, it's going to shine."

Little did Zydeco legend, Sid Williams know, that $20,000 would begin an empire on the Northside of Lafayette.

"Mr. Brown, my next door neighbor, used to call me Sido. He say, Sid you don't stop! So, thats when I started Sid's One Stop", says Williams.

It started with the birth of Sid's One Stop. Serving the community for over 47 years, while providing reasonably priced fuel, groceries, lunch and of course, hot boudin.

"I've been opening that store 47 years and the club for 38 years. I've been a pioneer."

With music still in Sido's back pocket, years later, he opened El Sido's Zydeco and Blues club. Just a few short steps down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

They say you can't keep a good man down, but due to recent health issues, Williams had to make the tough decision of leasing out the One Stop just last week.

"And the business had went dead. Some of my people are gone. Those people left those apartments, they're gone. Some people died."

But with that decision brought new life, allowing Northside residents to give their flowers while they can.

"I'm retired now... semi-retired. I want to thank God that I had a good run. A real good run."

