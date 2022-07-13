Showers the only relief from high heat

It is an absolute slog to get through the day as temperatures reach into the mid and even upper 90s, with heat index values that are much higher.

After a day that saw the high push the upper 90s, we will approach that range again Wednesday afternoon with highs set to hit about 95.

Heat index values will sit between 105-108 with plenty of moisture making it a very steamy afternoon.

The heat and moisture will combine, as it typically does, to fire up some showers and thunderstorm later in the day so look out for some wet weather in the afternoon.

If you're lucky you'll catch a shower which will help us cool down at least a few degrees, which seems small but every little bit helps.

Thursday and Friday will be a little more unsettled with the heaviest showers expected on Thursday, although it doesn't look like it will be an all day washout.

Models continue to pull back on the rain totals for the weekend, and continue to hint that the heaviest rain will be offshore or east of our area.

