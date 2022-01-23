Showers return to start week; temperatures stay seasonably cool

Chilly, but not as cold tonight as clouds move in late.

Monday morning Overnight lows

We'll see temperatures dropping into the 30s.

A light freeze possible across northern portions of Acadiana.

Readings will settle into the mid-50s for a high Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers become likely Monday afternoon/night as a surface low tracks across the northern Gulf.

Bradley HRRR model

A decent soaking of an 1" or so possible (higher amounts closer to coast).

HRRR Rain estimates

Showers may linger into early Tuesday morning, but the majority of the day remains dry.

A zonal flow aloft will yield to nice and comfortable conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

A light freeze will be possible Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

A digging trough across the eastern US will usher in more cold weather for the start of the weekend.

Friday Upper-pattern

We could be talking lows back in the 20s come Saturday morning.

Overall, the pattern will remain below normal through the upcoming weekend.

Have a great week!

