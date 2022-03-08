Showers moving in for Tuesday afternoon

A significantly cooler day across Acadiana on Tuesday, after an early week front moved through on Monday afternoon.

Clouds will dominate the forecast and keep temperatures in the low to mid 60s through the afternoon, which will feel a little cooler due to a strong breeze coming in form the north.

Winds will remain around 10-15 mph with gusts that are a little higher and the breeze will remain strong into the middle of the week.

Those same clouds will eventually give way to some showers in the afternoon as a surface low pushes north out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Showers and storms will start in the late afternoon and will continue into the evening, with a few heavy downpours possible but no real serious weather.

Unfortunately, the frontal boundary ended up stalling just to our south so the wet week we had hoped for is looking much drier than expected.

Clouds will linger through most of the night and into Wednesday morning, eventually giving way to partly sunny skies by the end of the day.

The sunshine will continue for Thursday unabated and temperatures will swing back up into the upper 70s, briefly before another drop in temperatures by the weekend.

That drop in temperatures will be the result of another front moving through on Friday and we will be back to frosty conditions Saturday and Sunday morning.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel