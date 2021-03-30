Showers for the midweek, but sunshine for the weekend

There was a little sunshine to start the day on Tuesday but the clouds will soon be taking over setting the stage for a cloudy couple of days here in Acadiana.

Already Tuesday has had a little bit of light shower activity moving through the area but there's going to be another round of spotty showers that pick up again in the afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms.

Regardless of where you see the showers the clouds will take over the area through the rest of the day as moisture surges northward along strong southerly winds that will be around 10-15 mph.

This moisture that gets put in place will be the fuel that feeds into some showers that develop along a front on Wednesday which may even lead to a severe thunderstorm or two.

After the front passes there's going to be a sharp drop in temperatures as highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will go from the upper 70s/low 80s to lows down in the lower 40s and highs in the low 60s.

While it may be very cool outside the back half of the week will be filled with sunshine which will last all the way through Easter Sunday.

