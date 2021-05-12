Showers finally ending Wednesday evening

There are still some showers Acadiana is going to have to get through but it looks like the heaviest downpours have moved through the area already and we can now start looking ahead to drying out.

Those showers will push through the area in the morning before easing up in the afternoon, with even a little sunshine possible by the end of the day.

Rain totals over the last couple of days have averaged between 4-8" through central Acadiana, and we may still say another quarter inch of rain on Wednesday.

Ordinarily we'd be able to handle that amount of rain with no problem but after all the showers we've had this week the ground is having trouble soaking up any new rain, as a result keep an eye out for local flooding.

The Flash Flood Watch will remain up until 1:00 p.m. but it'll take a little longer for the local waterways to start to come down, so it'll be best to avoid rivers and bayous for a few days.

Once the showers come to an end on Wednesday they'll be done for a few days and we'll get a chance to dry out through the rest of the work week with dry air coming in from the north and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are going to run a little cooler as well with highs in the 70s the next couple of days and lows will drop into the low 60s and even upper 50s by early Friday morning giving us a quick break from the heat.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel