Showers, few storms overnight to start weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-60s

HIGHS SATURDAY: LOW-MID 70s

DISCUSSION

An upper-level disturbance has brought in the clouds and kind of dreary conditions to Acadiana on this Friday.

current Upper pattern

Shower activity has been fairly light with the heavier downpours remaining offshore.

We'll remain cloudy with the possibility of light-moderate showers through this evening and overnight tonight as that disturbance continues traversing the area.

I'd keep the rain gear handy if you plan on heading out this evening.

Lows will settle into the mid-60s.

A final thin line of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will push through early early Saturday morning.

Saturday AM HRRR model

There is a low end risk of a few isolated severe storms (strong winds, hail, isolated tornado), so we'll keep an eye on it.

Tonight into Saturday Severe weather risk

rain accumulations Extended HRRR

Outside of that, the rest of the weekend looks to remain dry.

Expect partial clearing of skies Saturday afternoon as highs push the low-mid 70s.

Saturday PM Futurecast Temps.

Partly to mostly cloudy heading into Sunday with highs once again returning to the low-mid 70s.

Our next chance of rain looks to get here around Tuesday-Wednesday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

